Yasir Hameed

Yasir Hameed
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age44 years, 5 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches25
Innings49
Not Out3
Runs1491
High Score170
Average32.41
Strike Rate57.61
100s2
50s8
6s4
4s223
Matches56
Innings56
Not Out1
Runs2028
High Score127
Average36.87
Strike Rate66.95
100s3
50s12
6s6
4s219
Matches57
Innings57
Not Out7
Runs1614
High Score101
Average32.28
Strike Rate112.08
100s1
50s9
6s18
4s194
Matches206
Innings200
Not Out11
Runs6677
High Score128
Average35.32
Strike Rate
100s11
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches216
Innings366
Not Out20
Runs12060
High Score300
Average34.85
Strike Rate
100s25
50s55
6s0
4s0
Matches25
Innings4
overs13
Runs72
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.53
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings3
overs3
Runs26
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings5
overs3.5
Runs21
wickets1
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average21.00
econ5.47
Strike Rate23.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches206
Innings0
overs80.4
Runs418
wickets15
bestinning4/38
bestmatch4/38
Average27.86
econ5.18
Strike Rate32.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches216
Innings0
overs251.5
Runs1151
wickets14
bestinning2/46
bestmatch
Average82.21
econ4.57
Strike Rate107.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
