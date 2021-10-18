Yasir Hameed
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 5 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1491
|High Score
|170
|Average
|32.41
|Strike Rate
|57.61
|100s
|2
|50s
|8
|6s
|4
|4s
|223
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2028
|High Score
|127
|Average
|36.87
|Strike Rate
|66.95
|100s
|3
|50s
|12
|6s
|6
|4s
|219
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1614
|High Score
|101
|Average
|32.28
|Strike Rate
|112.08
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|18
|4s
|194
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|200
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|6677
|High Score
|128
|Average
|35.32
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|216
|Innings
|366
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|12060
|High Score
|300
|Average
|34.85
|Strike Rate
|100s
|25
|50s
|55
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|4
|overs
|13
|Runs
|72
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.53
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|5
|overs
|3.5
|Runs
|21
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|21.00
|econ
|5.47
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|0
|overs
|80.4
|Runs
|418
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|4/38
|bestmatch
|4/38
|Average
|27.86
|econ
|5.18
|Strike Rate
|32.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|216
|Innings
|0
|overs
|251.5
|Runs
|1151
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/46
|bestmatch
|Average
|82.21
|econ
|4.57
|Strike Rate
|107.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0