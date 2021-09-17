                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Upul Chandana

Upul Chandana
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches16
Innings29
Not Out1
Runs1535
High Score0
Average41.48
Strike Rate72.50
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s77
Matches147
Innings136
Not Out17
Runs4818
High Score0
Average31.90
Strike Rate40.60
100s0
50s5
6s22
4s108
Matches12
Innings11
Not Out3
Runs257
High Score0
Average16.06
Strike Rate14.90
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s12
Matches258
Innings0
Not Out34
Runs8058
High Score0
Average26.33
Strike Rate36.10
100s1
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches165
Innings228
Not Out21
Runs6360
High Score194
Average30.72
Strike Rate
100s8
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings24
overs447.3
Runs616
wickets37
bestinning6/179
bestmatch10/210
Average26.78
econ3.43
Strike Rate50.61
4W0
5W3
10W1
Matches147
Innings111
overs1023.4
Runs1627
wickets151
bestinning5/61
bestmatch5/61
Average17.30
econ4.70
Strike Rate72.99
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches12
Innings11
overs39.5
Runs157
wickets16
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average19.62
econ6.45
Strike Rate123.62
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches258
Innings202
overs1841.1
Runs3315
wickets306
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average19.73
econ4.31*
Strike Rate
4W9
5W4
10W0
Matches165
Innings0
overs3852.3
Runs11704
wickets469
bestinning7/60
bestmatch
Average24.95
econ3.03
Strike Rate49.2
4W0
5W20
10W1
app-banner

