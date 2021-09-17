Upul Chandana
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1535
|High Score
|0
|Average
|41.48
|Strike Rate
|72.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|77
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|4818
|High Score
|0
|Average
|31.90
|Strike Rate
|40.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|22
|4s
|108
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|257
|High Score
|0
|Average
|16.06
|Strike Rate
|14.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|12
|Matches
|258
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|8058
|High Score
|0
|Average
|26.33
|Strike Rate
|36.10
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|228
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|6360
|High Score
|194
|Average
|30.72
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|24
|overs
|447.3
|Runs
|616
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|6/179
|bestmatch
|10/210
|Average
|26.78
|econ
|3.43
|Strike Rate
|50.61
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|1
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|111
|overs
|1023.4
|Runs
|1627
|wickets
|151
|bestinning
|5/61
|bestmatch
|5/61
|Average
|17.30
|econ
|4.70
|Strike Rate
|72.99
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|overs
|39.5
|Runs
|157
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|19.62
|econ
|6.45
|Strike Rate
|123.62
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|258
|Innings
|202
|overs
|1841.1
|Runs
|3315
|wickets
|306
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|19.73
|econ
|4.31*
|Strike Rate
|4W
|9
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3852.3
|Runs
|11704
|wickets
|469
|bestinning
|7/60
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.95
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|49.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|20
|10W
|1