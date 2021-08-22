Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|84
|High Score
|78
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|34.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|747
|High Score
|85
|Average
|33.95
|Strike Rate
|118.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|24
|4s
|65
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|510
|High Score
|123
|Average
|42.50
|Strike Rate
|74.78
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|6
|4s
|48
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0