                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Mahmudul Hasan Joy
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs84
High Score78
Average28.00
Strike Rate34.85
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s8
Matches30
Innings26
Not Out4
Runs747
High Score85
Average33.95
Strike Rate118.75
100s0
50s3
6s24
4s65
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs510
High Score123
Average42.50
Strike Rate74.78
100s1
50s4
6s6
4s48
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings1
overs4
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.